ALTON - Alton Police are working a homicide investigation where a person was shot in the 300 block of State Street in Alton and tragically died, Police Chief Marcos Pulido said Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the early morning Sunday.

“This was not a random act of violence,” Pulido said. “Detectives with the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are actively following up on leads.”

Pulido said at this time, that was all the information that could be publicly released in the case.

