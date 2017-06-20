ALTON - The Alton Police Department announced at least one new promotion among several changes in management across the department.

Detective Marcos Pulido was promoted to the ranking of sergeant, and will now assume the role of heading the department's drug and narcotics force. He will be replacing Sgt. Pete Vambaketes, who will assume the role of the department's full-time training officer. That role will assist the Alton Police Department with its efforts for community policing by addressing a need identified in an internal survey within the department for more training.

Article continues after sponsor message

The department's traffic division will now be headed by Sgt. Joel Bromaghim, who will take it from retired Sgt. Mark Dorsey, who left the Alton Police Department June 16 after coping with an illness. In Dorsey's absence, the traffic department was headed by Sgt. Jason Cole, who will train Bromaghim to take the position by July 4, 2017.

More like this: