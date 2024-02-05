ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford followed up Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, with information regarding the shooting of a 13-year-old child on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in the 900 block of Highland Avenue. The 13-year-old is still in critical condition, Chief Ford said.

"Her family is by her side as they pray for her survival," added the chief.

Chief Ford said Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division detectives have worked tirelessly since the shooting occurred.

"They continue to follow up on active leads," he said. "They will continue to relentlessly pursue justice for the victim and her family.

"I have spoken with Alton’s Mayor, David Goins, Madison County’s State Attorney, Tom Haine, several area police chiefs and sheriffs, and community leaders, all of whom have pledged their full support and resources to help us seek justice for the victim and her family.

"Based on interactions with the family, I believe they know we are working extremely hard to not only solve this case but also work with area organizations to help meet their needs in this difficult time."

Chief Ford continued and said: "Alton is a tight-knit community. Information circulates quickly. We appreciate those who have contacted us with information they’ve received. We ask that you continue to pass along any information you receive. We will solve this case together for the innocent child who was senselessly shot.

"Our continued prayers go out to the victim, her family, and our grieving community."

