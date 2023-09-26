ALTON - Alton Police confirmed a fatal motorcycle-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2023, on Homer Adams Parkway at the intersection with Morning Star Drive.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford provided the following information:

"The Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Homer Adams Parkway at the intersection with Morning Star Drive and responded.

"Alton Police Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department immediately responded. Officers discovered that the motorcycle had caught fire and attempted to extinguish it with fire extinguishers but the fire was too intense. Ultimately, Alton Firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the blaze.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling west on Homer Adams Parkway at Morning Star Drive. The passenger vehicle was traveling east on Homer Adams Parkway and turned to go north onto Morning Star Drive. The motorcycle then struck the vehicle. Witnesses attempted to free the motorcycle operator from underneath the motorcycle, but were unable."

Ford continued and said the motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the motorcycle operator may later be disclosed once identification has been confirmed and proper family notification has been made.

The Alton Police Department’s Traffic Division is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

