ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford this afternoon released more information about the shooting at Rent-A-Center Tuesday morning.

"At 10:12 a.m. on June 6, 2023, the Alton Police Department received a 911 call from a female indicating she had just been shot. A separate 911 call was also received from an employee of Rent-A-Center, 2831 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Illinois, indicating a shooting had just taken place inside the business.

"Alton Police Officers arrived at the business as well as to the female who had been shot. The female was in a vehicle and located in close proximity to Rent-A-Center. Initial investigation revealed that the female who was shot had come to the business to confront a relative who is employed by Rent-A-Center, despite an active order of protection prohibiting contact with her relative and from being at Rent-A-Center.

"In doing so, the female engaged in a verbal conflict with her relative which escalated into a physical altercation. A separate Rent-A-Center employee subsequently discharged a firearm that struck the female. The female then left the store, entered a vehicle, and drove a short distance before calling 911."

Ford said the female who was shot was transported to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department before being flown to a St. Louis area hospital for further medical treatment.

"The investigation is still ongoing at this time," the chief said. "Any further information will be released at a later time."

