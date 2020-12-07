ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido on Monday morning provided more details about the stolen vehicle incident that occurred in Alton on Sunday, December 6.

These were Pulido's comments: "On December 6, 2020, several License Plate Reader cameras that are positioned throughout various portions of Alton, began alerting of a confirmed stolen vehicle, from Missouri, that was in the area. At approximately 1442 hours, an Alton Police Officer located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot, located in the 1600 block of Washington Avenue.

"While the officer was waiting for additional officers to arrive, the stolen vehicle left the parking lot and began fleeing from the officer. A brief vehicle pursuit ensued. During this pursuit, an Alton Police officer successfully deployed spike strips while the vehicle was fleeing southbound on Pearl Street near Highland Avenue.

"The stolen vehicle continued fleeing for a short distance, at which point two occupants abandoned the stolen vehicle on East Broadway near Pearl Street. Both occupants fled from the vehicle and after a foot pursuit, they were taken into custody and transported to Alton Police headquarters."

Pulido closed by saying: "The investigation is ongoing. In the near future, the details of this case will be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office for the application of felony charges. For now, no other information is being released because this incident is still being investigated."

