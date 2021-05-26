ALTON - Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido provided more information about the incident on the Clark Bridge Wednesday morning where a woman jumped from the bridge.

"At 8:13 a.m. on May 26, 2021, the Alton Police Department was notified that there was someone on the ledge of the Clark Bridge, who was pacing back and forth. Shortly thereafter, Alton Police Officers arrived and saw a person sitting on the outer ledge of the middle portion of the Clark Bridge.

"The officers began attempting to speak to this person for a period of time. The Alton Police Department requested the assistance of the Alton Fire Department and they deployed their boat, Marine 1, into the Mississippi River, in the area of the Clark Bridge. The officers, which did include a crisis negotiator, continued their attempts to speak with this person, but unfortunately, after a period of time, this person did jump from the outer ledge of the Clark Bridge, landing in the Mississippi River."

Chief Pulido continued and said: "Alton Fire Department personnel on Marine 1 were able to quickly rescue this person from the river. At that time, the person did show signs of life and was transported to a nearby hospital."

If anyone needs help in these types of situations, this is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255.

