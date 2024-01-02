ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford released information late Tuesday morning, Jan. 2, 2024, about a blaze on New Year's Day.

Ford provided these details: "At 3:14 p.m. on January 1, 2024, the Alton Police Department was contacted due to a structure fire in the 3100 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, Alton, Illinois.

"Alton Police Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department immediately responded to the scene. Alton Fire Department members worked to control the fully engulfed residence."

He continued: "Preliminary investigation revealed that family members were involved in a verbal and subsequent physical dispute. During the altercation, one of the family members is alleged to have knowingly set a fire inside the residence. All parties were able to exit the residence and avoid injuries from the fire. One family member was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries alleged to have occurred during the altercation."

Ford said the investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division who are being assisted by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Alton Fire Department.

