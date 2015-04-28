Sometimes we all need a little help getting back on our feet. That is why Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons has partnered with Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons and Madison County Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida to bring back Amnesty Day this Saturday, May 2, 2015. The Alton Amnesty Day will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Alton Law Enforcement Center, 1700 East Broadway, Alton, Illinois.

Madison County Judges, Assistant State's Attorneys and Deputy Circuit Clerks will be available on site to quash or reset misdemeanor, traffic or ordinance violation warrants originating in Alton, Illinois. People with those warrants should bring a photo ID card and seize this opportunity to receive a new court date, speak with a Prosecutor about the charges or make arrangements to pay outstanding fees they owe the court without the risk of being jailed for the charges.

The Alton Police last held an Amnesty Day in 2013, shortly after Chief Simmons was appointed. In that one day, 139 people showed to take care of their 243 warrants without arrest. An additional 25 people came to the event, only to learn they did not have an active warrant at that time. “We are hoping we will have an even better turn out this year,” said Alton Police Chief, Jason Simmons. “Unfortunately, there are way too many warrants out there that can easily be taken care of as a part of this program.”

When asked how many warrants qualify for Alton’s Amnesty Day, the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office advised there are currently 1,890 warrants that could be eliminated through this program. Of those warrants, 1,022 were traffic warrants, 544 were misdemeanor warrants, and 324 were ordinance violation warrants.

Chief Simmons added, “We have been working with community organizations to encourage participation in our upcoming Amnesty Day, but if people know of individuals who meet the criteria they should get them to come to the station to clear their name.”

If people have questions regarding the Amnesty Day they should call the State's Attorney's Office at 618.296.4370 or the Alton Police Department at 618.463.3505.

