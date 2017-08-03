ALTON - The Alton Police Department has captured Matthew J. Kramer, 29, of the 200 block of S. 13th Street in Wood River.

Kramer was wanted in regards to an active warrant for residential burglary, a Class 1 Felony, after police said he unlawfully entered a residence in the 700 block of Euclid in Alton and allegedly stole items from the home on June 27, 2017. Bond for Kramer was set at $100,000.

Shortly after contacting media outlets Wednesday afternoon, Alton Police Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford sent an email to Riverbender.com, and several other local media outlets, alerting that Kramer had been taken into custody.

"Amazing what a little media can accomplish," Ford said in the email.

