ALTON - Hopping on a national trend of police lip syncing pop songs, the Alton Police Department has crossed the entire city filming their take on Pharrell Williams's "Happy."

Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the work is a collaboration between her department, cinematographer Joe Moran of The Unseen Stars, and Tabi Young of DK Dance Productions as the choreographer. They have filmed portions of the video across Alton, from Duke's Bakery, to the pedestrian bridge to City Hall itself. Hejna said people have joined the event at every stop, adding some officers who originally thought they may look silly are now joining in the fun. Hejna said the event is great for community relations for officers across the country.

"What started as one officer in his patrol cruiser having some fun and posting it in an effort to humanize his position is now a nationwide trend to help with community relations," she said. "People have joined us at every stop and Alton is full of cool places to do this. We are happy with our choice to do 'Happy.'"

Hejna said the conclusion of the event will take place on Third Street in Downtown Alton at 8:30 Thursday night. Hejna said the entire community is welcome to join in the celebration

