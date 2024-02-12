ALTON - The Alton Police and Fire Department responded to the scene of a serious motorcycle accident at 5:42 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, on Homer Adams Parkway at the intersection of Loran Lane.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the Alton Fire Department tended to the driver of the motorcycle who had sustained injuries as a result of the accident. The Alton Fire Department transported the driver of the motorcycle via ambulance and the driver received additional medical treatment at a St. Louis area hospital for what Chief Ford described as "non-life threatening injuries."

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Ford continued and said: "Preliminary investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling on Homer Adams Parkway when another vehicle pulled in front of the motorcycle from Loran Lane onto Homer Adams Parkway. The accident is still under investigation at this time."

More like this: