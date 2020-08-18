Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Alton Police and Alton Fire Department are investigating the finding of a deceased person in the water near the Alton Marina office dock, who was a long-time Marina employee, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Simmons said more information will be released later today and could not release any more on the situation at the present. No foul play is presently suspected.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene and the Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department also remain there investigating the situation.

