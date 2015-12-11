Alton Police, Alton Fire Department respond to Homer Adams Parkway/Alby accident
ALTON – A two-vehicle collision on Homer Adams Parkway and Alby in Alton left one injured in the mid-afternoon on Thursday.
The initial scanner came out that it was an apparent hit-and-run incident, but in actuality, the Alton Police said the person simply drove down the road before exiting off at a busy Homer Adams intersection.
Alton Police and the Alton Fire Department quickly were on the scene directing traffic and one person was witnessed being taken to a local hospital and removed from one of the vehicles on a stretcher.