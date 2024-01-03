ALTON - Alton Police was called to a scene where an adult male was found in a wooded area in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue at 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said when officers arrived at the scene, they determined the male subject to be deceased.

"The investigation into the male subject’s death is ongoing," Chief Ford said. "Investigators with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are conducting the investigation and are being assisted by the Illinois State Police and Madison County Coroner’s Office."

Ford closed with the following statement: "Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634."

