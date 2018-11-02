ALTON - In August 2018, the State of Illinois passed direct access that now allows clients to seek care from a physical therapist without a physician’s referral. The law permits a physical therapist to evaluate a patient and devise a treatment plan without first having to submit a diagnosis for a physician’s approval.

This, in turn, feeds the path of rehab as patients can promptly start care. The state passed this because of the potential of reducing health care costs, reducing the need for pain medication, and diagnostic testing early on.

“We as physical therapists are specialists in movement and strengthening,” Alton Physical Therapy Director, Jenny Gargac said. “Many of our patients have conditions that specifically relate to strength deficits and movement patterns. Direct access is a huge positive for physical therapy. “

Gargac continued and explained what Direct Access meant to Alton Physical Therapy.

“Alton Physical Therapy has developed a policy on how we treat these patients,”Gargac said. “As before, we will continue to keep the patients’ healthcare provider abreast of their condition, treatment plan, and progress. That will not change. As we know, many of our patients have a myriad of health issues and we must continue to manage the patients’ health in a holistic fashion.

“Our best referrals come from our satisfied patients. Remember it is your choice where you receive physical therapy. Please choose Alton Physical Therapy.”

Gargac said within the past year APT has continued to grow, adding two new locations in Carrollton in March 2018 and Shelbyville in September 2018.

“We pride ourselves on our unique product and being the Riverbend area’s only privately owned clinic,” Gargac said.

Alton Physical Therapy started in 1982.

Alton Physical Therapy Locations:

Alton – headquarters - Jenny Gargac, PT.

Carrollton – Tiffany Blasa, MPT.

Jerseyville- Deb Wittman, PT.

Litchfield- Blake McAfee, DPT.

Shelbyville – Sarah Thoele, PT, DPT.

Staunton- Mike Coalson, MPT.

For more information, contact Jenny Gargac P.T., 618-462-1133 or JaGargacpt@gmail.com.

