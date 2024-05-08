ALTON - The Alton Park & Recreation Department and Alton Amphitheater Commission are still accepting food vendor applications for the upcoming F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals to be held June 21st -23rd on Alton’s historic riverfront. Vendor applications must be submitted by noon on Monday, May 20, 2024.

“The F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals will be a great opportunity for local food vendors to show off all that Alton and the Riverbend have to offer,” said Dan Herkert, Amphitheater Commission Chair. “We encourage local food vendors to submit an application to be a part of the excitement coming to our riverfront with this new event.”

“We look forward to welcoming a wide variety of food vendors to the Alton riverfront for a weekend of quality entertainment and excitement,” said Lyndsey Younger, Deputy Director of Alton Park & Recreation. “Alton is second to none when it comes to good food, and we look forward to including as many local vendors in this event as possible.”

The F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals will encompass three days of thrilling powerboat racing as well as the Mississippi River Festival on the evening of Saturday, June 22, 2024. Those interested in being a food vendor should visit https://www.cityofaltonil.gov/mississippi-river-festival-f1-powerboat-alton-midwest-nationals/ to download the application. Questions about the application process should be directed to Deputy Director of Alton Park & Recreation Lyndsey Younger at (618)463-3580.

For more information on the F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals, please visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/f1-powerboat-championship/ .

