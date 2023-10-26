ALTON - The Owl’s Club Fall Festival is sure to be a hoot with raffle prizes, food, live music and a full-service bar.

The public is invited to party until midnight on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at the Owl’s Club, located at 227 Blair Avenue in Alton. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Local rock band HOOKiE will play from 8 p.m. to midnight, and dancing is encouraged.

“We’ll get people in, get people fed. Everybody’s happy,” said Chairman of the Board Tim Borman. “We’ll start drawing prizes, and once that band starts, it’s kind of like, okay, now everybody’s got something to focus on and can dance and have a good time.”

Borman has been a member of the Alton Owl’s Club for 32 years. The men’s community social club also serves as an event center, which they regularly rent out. But the Fall Festival is a longtime tradition and “party for the Owl’s Club” that encourages people to stop by and see what they’re all about.

Tickets cost $15 a person or $20 for a couple. This price includes all of the food; Borman promises barbeque pork steaks, fettuccine alfredo and “some more good stuff.” The full-service cash bar will operate all night.

Attendees can also purchase tickets for a basket raffle and a chance to win the grand prize of $500. Bormon compared the basket raffle to a silent auction. People can view all the prizes and drop their tickets into a bag for whichever item interests them the most. Raffle tickets are $1 a ticket or six for $5.

“There’s no hurry to drop your tickets in,” Borman added. “You have time to walk the whole line and see what you like, see what you don’t, and decide where you’d like to place your tickets.”

This laidback fun is what the Owl’s Club hopes to see on Nov. 4. Borman said the Fall Festival usually brings in “a really good crowd” of people who show up to celebrate the club and have a nice night out.

While Borman isn’t positive how the Fall Festival came to be, he knows the Owl’s Club has held the event for “well over 30 years” and added that the tradition might date back to before he was even born. To Borman, the Fall Festival is a symbol of how important the Alton Owl’s Club is to him and his fellow members.

“I’ve already told my son that he’s becoming a member,” he laughed. “I grew up there. My dad was involved, my grandfather was involved. It’s been a part of my life since I can remember.”

To join in the Fall Festival fun, come by the Alton Owl’s Club from 5:30 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Visit their Facebook page or official website at AltonOwlsClub.com for more information.

