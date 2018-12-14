ALTON - The Alton Police Department reported today that at approximately 3:40 a.m. Friday, Alton Police Officers responded to a report of a man with a gun at a residence in the 1000 block of Tremont Street. During the course of the investigation, officers discharged their weapons at the suspect after he struck and injured two officers with a vehicle, the Alton Police Department said.

The injured officers were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Thankfully, both Alton Police officers have since been released.

The suspect has been identified but escaped the scene in the same vehicle used to injure the officers. That vehicle, a white Pontiac Grand Prix bearing Missouri registration AJ9D7Z, was last observed traveling southbound, into Missouri, via the Clark Bridge camera system.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they should contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or by dialing 9-1-1 as soon as possible. Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

As a matter of departmental policy, the Illinois State Police have been called and are conducting an independent, unbiased, investigation of this incident. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the State Police investigation.

Further information regarding this incident will be released from the Illinois State Police as it becomes available.

