Illustrative Clark Bridge photo courtesy of Whitney Lynn.

Alton Police officers convinced a man to avoid going to the Clark Bridge to possibly jump on Wednesday evening during high traffic time.

Alton Police officers answered a call from St. Louis County law enforcement officers and family members that a male in his early 40s was headed to the Clark Bridge as a possible jumper close to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Alton Police said.


“Officers located the man prior to him getting to the bridge,” Emily Henja, the Alton Police Department public information officer, said.

