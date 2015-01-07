Alton officers assist man to safety
Alton Police officers convinced a man to avoid going to the Clark Bridge to possibly jump on Wednesday evening during high traffic time.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Alton Police officers answered a call from St. Louis County law enforcement officers and family members that a male in his early 40s was headed to the Clark Bridge as a possible jumper close to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Alton Police said.
“Officers located the man prior to him getting to the bridge,” Emily Henja, the Alton Police Department public information officer, said.
More like this: