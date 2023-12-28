Alton Officer Thomas Guttuso Is Difference-Maker With His Efforts In Law Enforcement
ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford recently presented Thomas Gattuso with the Officer of the Month award.
Ford said on October 20, 2023, during an investigation of an unrelated theft, Officer Gattuso was provided information about a dangerous individual that the Alton Police Department was actively seeking. With quick-thinking police work, Officer Gattuso recognized the suspect's name and immediately relayed this information to his supervisors.
"The Criminal Investigation Division of the Alton Police Department coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service, due to this individual having active felony warrants, and this individual was taken into custody."
Officer Gattuso is recognized today as a Difference-Maker in the area for his efforts in law enforcement.
Chief Ford continued about the officer and said the following: "Officer Gattuso's knowledge of this individual and quick reaction to communicate this new information led to the arrest of a dangerous criminal. Officer Gattuso, through his hard work and determination, continues to show a willingness to perform more than the minimum requirements of his job to make Alton and its citizens safer."
