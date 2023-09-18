ALTON - Office Depot at 303 East Homer Adams Parkway in Alton has announced it will close its doors.

A sign on the Office Depot doors said the closing is for the Alton location only.

Alton Mayor David Goins said it is "disappointing to hear that Office Depot is closing."

"My hope is that space will not sit vacant long and be occupied soon by another retail establishment," he added.

The store remains open in Alton with clearance sales on items. Office Depot is closing its Alton store permanently on Nov. 11, 2023.

