ALTON - Alton Odyssey Tours recently announced their 2023 tour season lineup, including an all-new series of Behind the Bricks historical walking tours. Featuring stops at some of Alton’s most historical and haunted attractions, Behind the Bricks, trolley tours, and Haunted Craft Beer Walks are set throughout October and the first weekend of November.

All of this year’s tours will begin at the Ryder Building, which houses My Just Desserts, at 31 E. Broadway in downtown Alton. Tours start in the second floor meeting room, “where ghost-hunting tools are active and orbs are abundant,” according to a press release from Alton Odyssey Tours.

The new Behind the Bricks walking tours will also include stops at the Kendall Cracker Factory, Enos Sanitarium, Grand Theater and Stratford Hotel. These tours will be held on Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, and Nov. 4, each at 8 p.m. at a cost of $40 per ticket. Tickets for all tours can be purchased on the Alton Odyssey Tours website.

Trolley tours return for 2023 with “a three-hour jaunt to some of Alton’s most sinister haunts,” including the Hemingway-esque Hilltop Room of the Stratford Hotel, the Milton School, and the McPike Mansion, where a “darkroom session” will be held in the “vaulted wine cellar – where many elemental spirits reside.”

Three types of Trolley Tours are available, including Bare Bones tours, Eating with the Entities tours, and Witching Hour tours. More information about each is available below: Bare Bones ($50 per ticket): standard trolley tours starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, 7,313, 14, 20, 27 and Nov. 3.

($50 per ticket): standard trolley tours starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6, 7,313, 14, 20, 27 and Nov. 3. Witching Hour ($50 per ticket) the late-night counterpart to the Bare Bones tours, running from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, 21, 28 and Nov. 4.

($50 per ticket) the late-night counterpart to the Bare Bones tours, running from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Oct. 13, 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Eating with the Entities ($67 per ticket): Dinner tours which feature a meal from My Just Desserts with Autumn Salad, Chicken Tetrazzini, a homemade roll, and your choice of Pumpkin Pecan Pie or a Toll House Brownie with ice cream. A non-alcoholic beverage is also included.

Haunted Craft Beer Walks are also returning this year, marking the continuation of a years-long collaboration between Old Bakery Beer Company and Alton Odyssey Tours. The stroll includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five different Old Bakery brews. Stops include the brick ovens of the old Kendall Cracker Factory, the Underground Railroad tunnel at the Enos Sanitarium, the Old Post Office and the Stratford Hotel.

Haunted Craft Beer Walk participants must be 21 years of age with a valid photo ID. Those walks take place on Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27, and Nov. 3, each at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $45 each.

Alton Odyssey Tours tend to sell out quickly, so secure your tickets soon at AltonOdysseyTours.com.

