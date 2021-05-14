ALTON - Stacey Noble Loveland has rejoined SSP as the Director of Operations. She previously worked as the Care Transitions Coordinator and since has held various positions throughout the community including Director of Resident Services as well as served as Executive Director of two senior living communities.

Noble-Loveland earned her Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Greeneville College and also holds a Master’s in Gerontology from Lindenwood University.

Article continues after sponsor message

Noble-Loveland is a native of Alton and says she is thrilled to be back serving seniors in the Riverbend community.