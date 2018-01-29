ALTON - Alton native Hannah Hazelwonder is taking a big step in helping with a cause that is very close to heart. On Friday, Feb. 16, Hazelwonder will jumping in to the frozen water of Lake Michigan in Evanston for the 2018 La w Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Jumping into Lake Michigan in February is an incredible task on its own, but Hazelwonder is taking it even further by jumping in 24 times, once an hour.

The 2016 Marquette Catholic High School graduate, and current Criminal Justice student at Loyola University, said she's always had an interest in volunteering and giving back but even more so for this particular cause and thought jumping in just once "wouldn't be enough."

Article continues after sponsor message

"The Special Olympics hold a special place in my heart because my best friend growing up had Down Syndrome," Hannah said. "I still keep in touch with her, I just thought it would be a great opportunity for me to help people with disabilities."

Hannah said she met best friend at the age of three and haven't lost their closeness even after a cross country move.

"We became instant best friends," she added. "We've just always been friends after that. She moved to Florida a couple of years ago, so I don't get to see her as often but we still keep in touch."

Hazelwonder is still trying to reach her $3,000 donation goal and encouraged anyone interested in helping to make a donation and finding out more information about the 2018 Super Polar Plunge to visit www.soill.org.

More like this: