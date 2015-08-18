FORTH WORTH, TEXAS - Jane Jackson, daughter of Charles and Ellen Jackson of Alton, recently was the 2015 recipient of the prestigious Pro Bono Century Award from the Louisiana State Bar Association.

She received her award at the Louisiana State Bar Association ceremonies in May at the Louisiana Supreme Court in New Orleans.

Ms. Jackson, an attorney with the New Orleans Kelly Hart office, was recognized for donating more than 200 hours of pro bono work in 2014 serving Louisiana’s indigent. Ms. Jackson was nominated by the Pro Bono Project.

Kelly Hart and Hallman LLP is a limited liability partnership with more than one hundred fifty attorneys in its offices in Fort Worth, Midland, New Orleans and Austin. Jane Jackson practices in the areas of oil and gas litigation, construction contracts and commercial litigation.

This award is presented to those extraordinary attorneys who have demonstrated exemplary commitment to the ideals of their profession and have well–exceeded the American Bar Association’s goal of providing 50 hours of pro bono service each year.

Jane Jackson said this particular situation was a foreclosure case and it ended up being a big case.

“We came in late and had to do some catch up,” she said. “The case had been going on for several years before we got it.”

Jane said she loves what it means to be an attorney.

“I like that you get to respond to the other person’s argument and come up with ways to support your position and the logic behind it,” she said. “It becomes a logic game in a way.”

“If you have good arguments, the best way to support it is writing part of it. I enjoy doing that more than I ever thought I would. I am getting to do Appellate Court cases more than the trial level with a lot of hearings and motions. Writing briefs for the middle level courts is really great.”

Jane Jackson is a 2002 Alton High School graduate. Jackson received her bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and received her Juris Doctorate from Tulane University Law School where she served as Articles Editor of the Tulane Law Review. Jackson was also the recipient of the Rufus C. Harris Award in Torts and CALI Excellence Awards in Successions, Donations, & Trusts; Torts; Contracts II; and Toxic Tort Litigation & Practice. She is admitted to practice in the state of Louisiana.

Ms. Jackson is a member of Tulane Law School American Inn of Court, the Federal Bar Association, Women’s Energy Network and the Professional Landmen’s Association of New Orleans (PLANO).

Jane Jackson said her mom and dad have been supportive of her and her brothers throughout their entire lives.

“I feel so lucky to have them as our guide,” she said. “I still call them to this very day about certain situations. They are both incredibly smart and have it all figured out.”

