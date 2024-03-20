ALTON - Alton High School’s Laura Plummer recently received the National Federation of State High School Association Outstanding Educator Award.

The Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education recognized Plummer during their regular meeting on March 19, 2024. Plummer has served as a music educator at Alton High School since 1995.

Article continues after sponsor message

“To see the growth that [students] make when they work in Laura’s program, to see the love for music that they have, the excitement that they bring to their events and their performances, is all a reflection of Laura, and just how willing and excited they are to even go to her class each day and the great things that they do in her class,” said AHS Principal Mike Bellm. “She is one of the most exceptional teachers that I’ve ever been around, and her student performances reflect that.”

Plummer oversees the orchestra program at Alton High School. She often organizes events and competitions for local students. She thanked the district and administrators for their support over the past 30 years.

“I love my students. I love this community. I am so grateful to the school board, administrators, you guys for your support all these many years. 1995 is a long time ago,” she laughed. “I just love you all. Thank you all so much.”

More like this: