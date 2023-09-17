ALTON - Work on the new “Alton Flyway Mural” started this week at 136 Front Street in Alton.

The organization Alton Main Street commissioned Robert Fishbone and On the Wall Productions to create a mural recreation of a painting by local artist James K. Schmidt. On Friday morning, Sept. 15, Fishbone was hard at work applying the first prime coat to the wall.

“Every mural brings life to its location, each one differently,” Fishbone said at the recent “What’s Up Downtown” information exchange in late August. During the meeting, Fishbone shared his plans for the mural and photos of the nearly 200 murals he has painted in his 50-year career.

On the Wall Productions has already devoted a day to cleaning the wall at 136 Front Street. After they complete two prime coats, Fishbone and his daughter will lay out the design and apply two coats of paint to recreate Schmidt’s painting.

