ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band is excited to announce its 133rd season of Concerts in the Parks. Each summer, on Thursdays and Sundays, the band performs a variety of programs featuring singers, instrumentalists, and music for everyone in the family.

This year, conductors Jennifer Shenberger and David Drillinger have planned an exciting concert series, with old favorites and new friends joining the band.

The season will kick off at Riverview Park on Thursday, June 8th. This 7:30 p.m. concert will feature local favorite Susan Stanard, along with the members of the band. The Hayner Public Library District will be on hand with a card table for the kids, and the entire family can take in the breathtaking views from atop the bluffs.

Then, on Sunday, June 11th, the concert will repeat at Haskell Park. The earlier start time at 7 p.m. makes this concert a perfect weekend event for the entire family. The Mobile Tropical Snow will be at Haskell Park providing tasty treats for purchase, and the craR table from Hayner Library will make its return.

The concert series will continue for eight weeks: the popular children’s concert will feature TV personality Heidi Glaus, and the famous patriotic concert will feature soloist David Guebert. Other soloists this season include hometown jazz trumpeter Will Schmalbeck, St. Louis composer and conductor Gary GackstaYer, returning favorite Willa SGne, and a display of clarinet virtuosity by Bek Handzic-Smith.

The Alton Municipal Band has a long tradition of musical excellence: its founding in 1891 has led to more than a century of entertainment for the Riverbend region. For more information about the band, search “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook, or visit www.altonmunyband.org.

