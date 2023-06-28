ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band is excited to continue its 133rd concert season with a patriotic spectacular - just in time for Independence Day. One change has been made in the schedule because of ongoing work in the Riverview Park area. The Thursday, June 29, concert will be held at Haskell Park, along with the 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, concert, Adam Rogers of the Municipal Band, said on Wednesday morning.

Rogers said he did not know an exact date the band could return to Riverview Park in Alton for concerts, but plans to keep the public posted.

Longtime favorite vocalist David Guebert will lead the audience in sing-alongs of patriotic classics celebrating our nation’s independence. The band, under the direction of David Drillinger, will perform patriotic marches and music from great American films.

Arrangements of music with narration will captivate audiences and remind them of our nation’s founding principles and heroic leaders. As is tradition, the ensemble will pay tribute to all of those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, with the playing and singing of the service songs of each branch of the military.

Families are encouraged to don their red, white, and blue as they enjoy this moving tribute to our country.

