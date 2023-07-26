ALTON - Alton Municipal Band will wrap up its 133rd concert season this week. Director Jennifer Shenberger leads the program called “Dynamic Duos.”

Back by popular demand, vocalist Willa SGne will join the band, with performances of jazz and hits from Broadway. SGne is making her second appearance with the band and is quickly becoming an audience favorite.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Alton Amphitheater. It will then repeat at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, at Haskell Park. Auditions for the 134th concert season will take place in May of 2024.

Follow “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook for updates about the 2024 season, or visit altonmunyband.org.

"We hope that lots of audience members can come out and have some fun before back-to-school season starts," Adam Rodgers, board chair of the Alton Municipal Band, said. "We are so thankful for our local media in Alton who graciously cover the band and have helped us as we navigated a challenging season with construction at our concert venue.

"The Alton Muny Band is just one of what makes Alton great - it's a sense of history, tradition, community and love of the arts. We are so appreciative of our supportive community, and look forward to our 134th year in 2014."

