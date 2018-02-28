Alton moves to Quincy Regional championship game with big win over Chatham (Glenwood)
ALTON - Alton High School advanced to the championship of the Quincy 4A Regional with a 62-45 trouncing of Chatham (Glenwood).
Malik Smith poured in 24 points for the Redbirds and Kevin Caldwell had 20 points.
The win sent the Redbirds, now 16-11, to Friday night's final against the host Quincy Blue Devils, who eliminated Collinsville Tuesday night; the tip is set for 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Pekin Sectional next week. Friday's winner takes on Friday's Edwardsville-Belleville West winner in the O'Fallon Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alton, with the sectional final set for 7 p.m. March 9 in Pekin. The Titans were eliminated at 19-12 on the year.
The Redbirds were helped by 13 three-point baskets on the night; Darrell Smith added nine points for Alton. The Titans were led by Brayden Kilby's 15 points.
