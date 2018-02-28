ALTON - Alton High School advanced to the championship of the Quincy 4A Regional with a 62-45 trouncing of Chatham (Glenwood).

Article continues after sponsor message

Malik Smith poured in 24 points for the Redbirds and Kevin Caldwell had 20 points.

The win sent the Redbirds, now 16-11, to Friday night's final against the host Quincy Blue Devils, who eliminated Collinsville Tuesday night; the tip is set for 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Pekin Sectional next week. Friday's winner takes on Friday's Edwardsville-Belleville West winner in the O'Fallon Regional at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alton, with the sectional final set for 7 p.m. March 9 in Pekin. The Titans were eliminated at 19-12 on the year.

The Redbirds were helped by 13 three-point baskets on the night; Darrell Smith added nine points for Alton. The Titans were led by Brayden Kilby's 15 points.

More like this: