ALTON - A motorcycle crash in the 900 block of West Broadway in Alton shut down the east and westbound lanes of West Broadway for approximately 40 minutes on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in the early morning hours.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the call for the motorcycle crash came in at 5:23 a.m. on Thursday.

Ford said when the Alton Police Department responded to the traffic crash, it discovered that a motorcycle struck a deer that was lying in the roadway.

"The driver was wearing protective gear, being a helmet and leather jacket, and sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries," Chief Ford said. "He was transported via ambulance to Alton Memorial Hospital."