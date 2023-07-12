ALTON - Alton's Middle School girls and boys track and field squad wrapped up their 2023 season with excellent performances at a state qualifier and at the Class 4 Track and Field State Finals in Peoria. The girls' and boys' squads advanced multiple individuals and relays to Peoria. The boys and girls are Auto Butler Male and Female Athletes of the Month for Alton.

The 7th-grade girls 4 x 100-meter relay was composed of Jha'Nyla Harrison, Patience Everage, Jaylah Chambers, Serenity Penn, and Jayla Thomas, who advanced to state. They had a time of 54.4 in the 400-meter relay.

The 8th-grade girls 4 x 100-meter relay was composed of Koko Evans, Promise Foster, Trinity Sutherland, Olivia Williams, and Nia Killion. They ran a time of 52.76 in the 400 meter relay to advance to state.

The 4 x 400-meter relay team is composed of Reagan Olney, Allison Pruitt, Madeline Ducey, Olivia Williams and Terrell Gabby. They ran a time of 4:27.07 in the 1600 m relay and bother relays to qualify for state. Olivia Williams qualified in the high jump where she cleared 4' 11". The girls were coached by Deserea Howard, Efram Evans and Carleson Pruitt.

The 7th-grade boys advanced in the following events: Josh Lumpkins in the long jump, where he jumped 18' 1", Isaiah Cooper advanced in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.06, and Justin Newsome in the shot put with a throw of 35' 10". The following athletes also advanced and competed at state: the 4 x 100-meter relay is composed of Don'tay Longstreet, Ladarius Harley, Carter Pigee and Josh Lumpkins.

The 8th-grade boys advanced in the following events: Donovan Ducey in the shot put with a toss of 42' 8.50", and in the discus with a toss of 127' 9", along with Spencer Nelson with a toss of 124' 3". Derrick Lacey advanced in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.64 and Isaiah Elliott/Barnes qualified in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.32.

The following relays advanced to state on the boys' 8th-grade level: the 4 x 100-meter relay with Isaiah Elliott/Barnes, Josiah Stewart, Anthony Jones, Derrick Lacey, and Prince Harrion with a time of 47.97, the 4 x 200-meter relay with Rashad Murrell, Marvin Steward, Kevin Paine, Lataveon Harley, and Jaysan Anderson with a time of 1:42.07, the 4 x 400-meter relay of Josiah Stewart, Rashad Murrell, Lataveon Harley, Isaiah Elliott/Barnes, and Jaxson Duke with a time of 3:51.84.

The boys' teams were coached by Robert Kaiser, Terry Mitchell, Lloyd "Rusty" Bilbruck, and Mike Bethea.

