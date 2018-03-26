ALTON - Shrek the musical will be coming to Alton Middle School at 7 p.m. on Friday April 13, and at 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 14.

A Tony Award-winning fairytale adventure, Shrek the Musical is a show guaranteed to make you laugh and cry. The characters from the film are brought to life on stage, telling a story of love, laughter, and the beauty of friendship.

Follow Shrek and Donkey, as well as a cast of fairy tale misfits as they take you on a journey to rescue the beautiful princess, Fiona. Watch the Fairy Tale creatures come together to fight to keep their home from the evil Lord Farquaad.

The cast features Eli Hill (Shrek), Josie Paniagua (Fiona), and Jovon Ammons (Donkey), as well as many other Alton Middle school students that will have you laughing all evening. This is a family fun event with lively times of craziness as well as some very touching moments. This production emphasizes the importance of acceptance and allowing others to be themselves, which is vital to our times right now. It shows the beauty of uniqueness, differences, and that all are worthy of love.

Alton Middle School is known to have some of the best voices and actors/actresses in our area. You won’t want to miss seeing the talent our district displays onstage. Come and help support the Alton Middle School theater program. It will be a show you will not want to miss.

