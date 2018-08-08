ALTON - Into the Woods, Jr. will be coming to Alton Middle School on Thursday, August 30th and Friday, August 31st at 7pm.

This musical, written by Stephen Sondheim, explores the consequences of each of the characters’ wishes. The show involves a childless baker and his wife and their journey to begin a family of their own. On the journey, they will come face to face with a witch who has placed a curse on them as well as many other storybook characters. Four of the characters all have a wish they want granted; Cinderella who wants to attend the King’s festival, Jack who wishes his cow, Milky White would produce milk, and a baker and his wife who want only to have a child of their own.

The cast features Nadja Kapetanovich (Cinderella), Devin Sadler (Jack), James Harbaugh (Baker), and Corrine Jones (Baker’s Wife) as well as many other Alton Middle school students that will pull you into their journey as the Baker and his wife try to deliver four very important items to the witch in order to reverse the curse placed on them.

Alton Middle School is known to have some of the best voices and actors/actresses in our area. You won’t want to miss seeing the talent our students display on stage. Come and help support the Alton Middle School theater program. It will be a show you will not want to miss. Tickets are $5 each and will be sold at the door.

