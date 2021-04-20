ALTON – Capturing Kids’ Hearts (CKH), an education national collaborative, announced on Thursday that Alton Middle School has been named a National Showcase School.

Joining 324 other schools across the nation to receive the honor, AMS has been implementing the CKH model for two years now. Schools that adopt the CKH model provide professional development and experiential training for staff focused on social-emotional well being for students, a relationship-driven culture, and high levels of student connectedness. The process provides teachers and staff with processes that support students’ academic, social and cultural outcomes.

Cindy Inman, Alton Middle School Principal, credited her staff with embracing the CKH model and incorporating the relationship training into their daily interactions with students. “We are excited to be named as a National Showcase School. Without question, our staff members deserve this recognition and they utilize the tools each day to build stronger relationships with their students. I get to witness these wonderful interactions every day and I am so thankful for their efforts.”

Capturing Kids’ Hearts recognizes schools each year for their high aspirations and exemplary service to students through their National Showcase School Award.

