ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 (ACUSD11) Board of Education recognized the Alton Middle School (AMS) football team for their undefeated season during the Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

AMS Principal Dr. Cindy Inman introduced coaches Terry Mitchell, Benny Williams and Lloyd “Rusty” Bilbruck. She explained that they ended the season 10-0, and she credited the coaches for their successful team.

“They don’t just coach them. They look at them as their students, as their kids. They work hard each day with them,” Inman said.

The AMS team was also undefeated in 2019 under the same coaching staff.

Article continues after sponsor message

Inman added that Mitchell, Williams and Bilbruck are great coaches, but also positive mentors for their players. If a football player is acting out at the middle school, Inman said she can contact the coaches and know they will sit down and have a conversation with the student about what’s going on.

“They are not only role models. They hold the kids accountable,” she added. “They not only teach them football. They teach them life lessons for on and off the field. They are all leaders in the community.”

Mitchell thanked Inman and the Board for the recognition. He explained that 38 students joined the AMS football team this year and only 13 of them had played football before. The coaches focused on fundamentals and were pleased when the students responded so well. While the undefeated season was unexpected, Mitchell noted, he is proud of his team.

“It’s all in what they did. We tried to show them the way, and they responded. I hope the best for these guys as they come through for the future,” he said. “They either beat us or we win, but we’re not going to back off.”

More like this: