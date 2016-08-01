Alton Middle School had a large turnout for a football camp this past week at the field behind the school. (Photos by Dan Brannan)Coach Bobby Everage, a legendary Alton High football player and coach at Alton MIddle School, instructs players last week. (Photo by Dan Brannan)ALTON - High school football teams that have success year in year out, develop their programs not just at the high school levels, but in junior high and above.

Alton is attempting to build its football program for the future under new high school coach Eric Dickerson. A camp this past week prepared Alton youngsters from fifth- through eighth-grade students for the future of football. Led by Coach Terry Mitchell and legendary Alton football and track star Bobby Everage and a host of other volunteers, the coaches attempted to instill Redbird football pride in all the kids.

“The turnout was pretty good and we worked hard to make the camp into a successful camp,” Coach Mitchell said. “The summer camp promotes proper fundamentals of football and addresses safety guidelines that athletes should use to protect themselves.

“We taught offensive and defensive fundamentals as well as correct blocking and tackling techniques to young athletes to prevent injuries. We also showed the importance of proper physical conditioning.”

Mitchell said the entire Alton Middle School football coaching staff were present at the camp along with Alton High school athletes to work individually with athletes on correct and proper fundamental techniques for every position. Alton coach Terry Mitchell works with Middle School players at a recent camp. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

