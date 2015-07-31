CLICK ON ALTON MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP PHOTO GALLERY:

The Alton football tradition seems to be taking root again.

This week, Alton coaches Terry Mitchell and Bobby Everage greeted several up and coming players at a summer football camp. The coaches said the players came with tremendous enthusiasm and were anxious to learn more details about the game.

The boys worked out each day this week at the Alton Middle School field from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Under coach Jeff Alderman, Alton High School finished with a winning 5-4 overall varsity football mark last year. Coach Eric Dickerson will take over for Alderman this year and Alderman, the AHS athletic director, looks for the football program to continue to build.

“This is the largest amount of kids we have had come out for the camp,” Mitchell said. “We almost doubled our total from last year. There is a lot of talent coming up through the ranks.”

Mitchell and Everage had others who volunteered to help and the kids worked in groups on a variety of football fundamentals. The groups were sometimes divided into quarterbacks, receivers, running backs and linemen, so each could work on their specific areas.

“I was very impressed by all the kids,” Mitchell said.

