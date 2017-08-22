ALTON - Alton Middle School took a break from classes this afternoon so all the students could catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse.

Classes have been incorporating the eclipse in the every subject as the student's prepared for the event.

"The math department did ratios in comparison of the moon to the sun and why it appears to cover the sun," Assistant Principal Lisa Harris said. "We talked about its proportionality. Our science teachers modeled the moon phases and took a look at what it would take for the two to line up equally. Our language arts teachers read a story and discussed it in class. And our social studies teachers talked about the different myths around the world about what comes out of the solar eclipse that different cultures have."

After learning about the eclipse the students and teachers emptied the classrooms and packed the campus to get a peek at the event, and after the viewing everyone returned to class to apply what they had just seen and learned about.

Article continues after sponsor message

"They'll come back and model what they saw," Harris said. "The teachers will discuss the total phenomenon and explain exactly how everything occurred."

Harris said safety was of course a top concern as well with the dangers that can come from viewing a solar eclipse without proper eye wear, but the kids have loved the opportunity to kick off the school year with this exciting lesson.

"They've loved it," Harris said. "The teachers have loved it. The students have loved it. They're very excited about it."

Principal Cindy Inman said a lot of preparation was put in by teachers to make sure the children could get as much as possible from the unique learning experience.

"We've really been preparing for this," Inman said. "Actually the science teachers started at the end of last school year preparing these lessons and assignments."

More like this:

Related Video: