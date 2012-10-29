ALTON, IL – The annual Women’s Wellness Fair at Alton Memorial Hospital is just what the doctor ordered for area women. Five days before Thanksgiving each year, women can look over a wide variety of gift ideas, get lunch, hear some informative and entertaining presentations, plus take part in health screenings.

And it’s all free of charge. This year’s Women’s Wellness Fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 17, in the Alton Memorial Hospital Beeby Wing and connector lobbies just outside the cafeteria. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register today.

Nearly 400 area women typically attend this popular event that welcomes the holiday season.

“It’s still a health fair, but we go a little outside the box on this one,” says Dave Whaley, senior coordinator for Public Relations at AMH. “We bring in some vendors who do have a wellness connection, but others are there with great gift ideas for women starting their Christmas shopping. And this year we are happy to have Chocolate Air of Godfrey with a table. Chocolate is always a great attraction.”

In addition to learning more about their health through information, screenings and speakers, women can do a little holiday shopping as they peruse beautiful crafts, ornaments, jewelry, handbags, candles and other gift items.

“This is not only one of our most popular events for the general public, but we also have a lot of vendors who love to come each year,” Whaley says. “We try to rotate in some new vendors each year for a little variety. It’s always a busy and fun day for everyone.”

Vendors include Pampered Chef, GG’s Glamour Gems, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Miche Bags, Thirty-One, Become Beauty and Emily’s Sweet Treats. Alton Memorial Hospital departments such as the Family Birth Center, Medical Imaging and the Center for Senior Renewal will also be represented.

Dr. Jetuan Rowley-Herron of Family Physicians of Bethalto will speak in the cafeteria meeting rooms at 10 a.m. about “A Guide to Excellent Breast Health.” Dr. Rowley-Herron led a breast exam/education event at AMH in October, which was Breast Health Awareness Month, and the need for women to do self-exams and get an annual mammogram is extremely important.

At 11:30 a.m., representatives from Senior Services Plus in Alton will lead a presentation on Zumba and general fitness tips for women of all ages.

A free boxed lunch from Quizno’s will be available to everyone who pre-registers for the fair. The meals will be served beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The free health screenings will include a cholesterol check, blood pressure and bone density screenings, all in the AMH Wound Care Center. Advance appointments are required but space is limited, so sign up for those when you call to register for the fair. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register for the fair and the screenings.

Gwen Riney, a nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital, does a blood pressure check during last year’s Women’s Wellness Fair. This year’s fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 17. Call 1-800-392-0936 to pre-register for the fair itself and also for the health screenings.

Dr. Jetuan Rowley-Herron

