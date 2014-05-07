ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital presented “Wound Care: It Takes a Team to Heal,” a daylong program April 15 at Lewis and Clark Community College. Those who attended the program received five contact hours of Continuing Nursing Education activity.

Presenters included Dennis Hutchison, program director for the AMH Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine; Dr. Valinda Allen, M.D., medical director of the Wound Care Center; and Amy Glueck, a registered dietitian from Barnes Jewish Hospital. The featured speaker was Dorothy Doughty, MN, RN, CWOCN, FAAN.

Doughty is a well-known speaker from the Wound Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society. She obtained her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Medical College of Georgia and her masters of nursing from Emory University. She has been a WOC nurse since 1980 and has been the director of the Emory University WOCN Education Program since 1984. She has multiple presentations and publications related to WOC nursing and she is a past president of the WOCN Society.

Topics included the “Elements of Comprehensive Wound Care Services,” “Nutrition in Wound Healing”, “Differential Wound/Ulcer Diagnosis” and “Differential Assessment and Management of Trunk Wounds.”

Dorothy Doughty, far right, is joined by Alton Memorial Hospital staffers, left to right, Erica Brown, Dr. Valinda Allen, Diane Strebel and Dennis Hutchison at the conference held April 15 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

