Heather Hamburg of the Alton Memorial Hospital Intermediate Care Unit, center, is congratulated by AMH chief nurse executive Debbie Turpin and IMU team leader Cassie Beck for the Awesome Card that Heather received from a patient for the excellent care she provided in late June.

If you know of an Alton Memorial Hospital employee, physician or volunteer who deserves recognition, please let us know by completing an "Awesome" form. Forms are available in the hospital waiting areas and nurses stations. A member of the leadership team will present your honoree with an "Awesome" badge sticker.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the development office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at 618-463-7701.

Jessica Droste, center, of the Alton Memorial Hospital Medical Care Unit is congratulated by chief nurse executive Debbie Turpin and MCU manager Amy Toenyes for the Awesome Card she received from a patient who complimented Jessica as "always on time, well-mannered, very respectful and a great listener."

Other recent Awesome cards went to:

Karla Short, Housekeeping

David Poehlein, Nursing Office

Article continues after sponsor message

Shara Hartley, Housekeeping

Lamika Henley, IMU

Bonnie Allison, Float Pool

Janet Dawson, ER

Sherry Starks, Float Pool

Lindsay Copley, IMU

 

More like this:

2 days ago - Alton Alderman Nate Keener Stepping Down

Dec 7, 2023 - 1st Grader Wesley Mitton Knows Kindness is #1

Nov 13, 2023 - Edwardsville Veterans Day Parade Attracts Hundreds In Annual Military Salute

Sep 26, 2023 - Father McGivney Student Leads Fundraiser for a Maui Church After Fires

 