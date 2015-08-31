Alton Memorial seeking 'Awesome' employees
If you know of an Alton Memorial Hospital employee, physician or volunteer who deserves recognition, please let us know by completing an "Awesome" form. Forms are available in the hospital waiting areas and nurses stations. A member of the leadership team will present your honoree with an "Awesome" badge sticker.
Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the development office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at 618-463-7701.
Other recent Awesome cards went to:
Karla Short, Housekeeping
David Poehlein, Nursing Office
Shara Hartley, Housekeeping
Lamika Henley, IMU
Bonnie Allison, Float Pool
Janet Dawson, ER
Sherry Starks, Float Pool
Lindsay Copley, IMU
