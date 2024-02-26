ALTON - Alton Memorial Health Equity Scholarship: The scholarship could be renewable for up to 3 years beyond the initial term (up to 4 years total) and could include employment while in school.

CANDIDATE ELIGIBILITY

Alton Memorial Health Equity Scholarship will be awarded to:

• Permanent residents of Madison County

• High school seniors or graduates within the last 2 years (also includes those obtaining a GED)

• Students of historically marginalized populations (BIPOC and/or LGBTQ+)

• Earned a minimum 2.5 cumulative grade point average while in high school or earned a GED

• Plans to attend an accredited college, university, technical or certification program to pursue a career in healthcare beginning in the fall of 2024

• Recipients asked to consider employment at Alton Memorial Hospital during and upon completion of degree or certification AWARD: Scholars will be awarded up to $5,000 to be used for:

• Tuition and fees

• Books and supplies • Meals and housing

• Transportation School or vendor reimbursed upon receiving bills or receipts. Final award amount may vary based on applicant pool.

EVALUATION & SELECTION Applications will NOT be accepted after March 31, 2024. Applicants must submit the following documents in a single email or packet: 1. Completed application form 2. Letter of recommendation (i.e. teacher, counselor, employer) 3. Short answer response to the questions on the final page of application 4. Copy of high school transcript or current grade report 5. Resume detailing any academic awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer experience, etc.

ANNUAL RENEWAL:

• Documentation of progress toward completion of health careers degree

• Grades (minimum of 2.5 GPA) Alton Memorial Health Equity Scholarship Application Form IMPORTANT DATES (example below) • Application go-live: February 12, 2024

• Application deadline: March 31, 2024

• Application review period: April 1, 2024 – April 14, 2024

• Announcement of recipients: April 19, 2024 • Renewal Application deadline: July 1, 2025 The submission deadline is March 31, 2024.

Please submit your application via email to April Becker at April.Becker@bjc.org, or mail to One Memorial Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002. All questions can be sent to Brad Goacher at brad.goacher @bjc.org. We look forward to reviewing your application and wish you the best of luck.

