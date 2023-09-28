ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital’s College Avenue entrance will be closed starting Monday, Oct. 2, and is expected to remain closed approximately a month for renovation work.

The main objective of the project is for renovation and widening the entrance to allow for better traffic flow into and out of the hospital campus. Entrances to the Alton Memorial campus from Rock Springs Drive and Brown Street will remain open at all times.

“We very much appreciate generous gifts from our community over the years to enhance and modernize our beautiful campus,” said AMH President Dave Braasch. “We thank our patients and visitors in advance for their cooperation during this project. The end result will be well worth it.”

Patients and visitors are asked to turn south onto Rock Springs Drive from College Avenue and use the Memorial Drive entrance from Rock Springs to the hospital campus. The contractor will have a sign at the College/Rock Springs intersection reminding those driving west on College Avenue.

From the Rock Springs Drive entrance, visitors will have access to Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy from the road leading up toward the rear of that facility. Visitors will also be able to get to Evergreen Place from Memorial Drive, as that road will still be open on the other side of the construction zone.

Please also note that Rock Springs Drive between Memorial Drive and Brown Street is closed for tree removal, cleanup and storm sewer repair. That work is also expected to last approximately a month.

The Alton Memorial Hospital College Avenue entrance will close Monday, Oct. 2 and remain closed for most of October.

This map shows alternate routes onto and around the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, indicating where the College Avenue entrance is closed for the next several weeks for renovation (top left) and also work being done by the City of Alton on Rock Springs Drive between Memorial Drive and Brown Street (bottom right).

