ALTON, IL – It was off to the races for Alton Memorial Hospital volunteers April 23 at the annual volunteer luncheon. Volunteers filled the ballroom at the Alton Holiday Inn for a Kentucky Derby theme.

“I see so many of you every running the race,” AMH President Dave Braasch told the volunteers. “Your service and dedication doesn’t go unnoticed. We couldn’t do it without you.”

The volunteers put in 20,120 hours in 2013. At an average hourly rate of $22.15, that equates to $445,658 of savings for the hospital in exchange for the valuable services the volunteers provide at the information desks, in the gift shop, and the countless other things they do to make AMH a caring and friendly environment for patients and visitors.

Irene McLaughlin, volunteer coordinator, recognized Mary Woodcock with the Quarterly Star Award. Mary has volunteered at AMH since 1968 and is 91 years old. She has helped with the knitting of caps for newborns among other duties.

“I have Mary down for 2,264 hours, but she has not recorded her knitting hours so I know it is much more than that,” Irene said. “She has been a wonderful help here for so long.”

Volunteers were honored for their service time. 100-hour honors went to Rose Betts, Connie Bond, Cindy Bray, Abbey Buente, Joyce Fleming, Tammy Jackson, David Knowles, Eileen Long, Jordan Markel, Rosemary Mullikin and Jennifer Wilson.

500-hour honors went to Patty Bracht, Vi Bradshaw, Joyce Bright, Mary Kay, Brown, Sharon Edwards, Lisa Huber, Yvonne Johnson, Vickie Oberlink, Ruth Scanlan and Bev Wade.

1,000-hour honors went to Eileen Aimone, Joyce Bort, Wanda Evans, Rose Lammers, Barbara Maggos, Susie Pruetzel and Jill Trudell.

2,000-hour honors went to Sandy Carpenter, Jim Cope, Mary Cope and Nancy Ryrie.

Ruth Ann Meyer was honored for 5,000 hours. Ruth Ann leads the Healing Touch program at AMH.

For more information about volunteering at AMH, call Irene McLaughlin at 618-463-7872.

Mary Woodcock, left, is honored by Irene McLaughlin for more than 40 years of volunteer service at Alton Memorial Hospital during the annual volunteer luncheon April 23.

Article continues after sponsor message

100-hour service awards went to, left to right, Eileen Long, Joyce Fleming, Connie Bond and Rosemary Mullikin.

500-hour service awards went to, left to right, Lisa Huber, Pat Bracht, Vickie Oberlink, Joyce Bort, Vi Bradshaw and Ruth Scanlan.

1,000-hour service awards went to, left to right Wanda Evans, Rose Lammers, Joyce Bort and Susie Pruetzel.

2,000-hour service awards went to, left to right, Jim Cope, Mary Cope and Nancy Ryrie.

The 5,000-hour service award went Ruth Ann Meyer, left, with volunteer coordinator Irene McLaughlin.

###

More like this: