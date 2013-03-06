ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital Heart Walk team is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds from the fun-filled evening will benefit the American Heart Association’s 2013 Heart Walk, which is scheduled for May 4 in St. Louis.

Soda will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Absolutely no beverages can be brought in from the outside, but teams are encouraged to bring their own food and snacks. There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a silent auction. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $15 per person for tables of fewer than eight people, and $120 per table for teams of 8-10 people. To reserve your table, call Mary Mulrean at 618-463-7345 or e-mail MKM3394@bjc.org. Checks should be made payable to the American Heart Association.

The Heart Walk, which starts and ends at Busch Stadium, is the American Heart Association’s national campaign to get America moving. The Heart Walk is a non-competitive walk that celebrates those who have made lifestyle changes and encourages many more to take the pledge to live healthier lifestyles while raising the dollars needed to fund life-saving research and education about heart health.

