Alton Memorial Hospital says goodbye to Stacey Ballard, wishes her well in new endeavor Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Stacey Ballard is greeted by Alton Memorial Hospital leadership, left to right, Rusty Ingram, Brad Goacher and Dave Braasch at a reception Nov. 19 in the AMH café meeting rooms. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Stacey is leaving AMH after 15 years to become the director of Radiology and Radiation Oncology at Christian Hospital. She came to AMH in 2004 as the manager of Radiation Oncology, adding responsibilities for Medical Imaging and Twin Rivers MRI along the way. Good luck at Christian, Stacey! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip