ALTON - Stacey Ballard is greeted by Alton Memorial Hospital leadership, left to right, Rusty Ingram, Brad Goacher and Dave Braasch at a reception Nov. 19 in the AMH café meeting rooms.

Stacey is leaving AMH after 15 years to become the director of Radiology and Radiation Oncology at Christian Hospital. She came to AMH in 2004 as the manager of Radiation Oncology, adding responsibilities for Medical Imaging and Twin Rivers MRI along the way. Good luck at Christian, Stacey!

