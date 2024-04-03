Deborah Bross, M.D.

ALTON - Deborah Bross, M.D., was honored with the Alton Memorial Hospital Chairman's Award recently at a special event.
Dr. Bross is associate director of the SIU School of Medicine Alton Family Medicine Residency at AMH. She received the award at a physicians’ event held on March 14, 2024.

“Dr. Bross leads with integrity and passion while bringing a sense of purpose, making a positive difference every day to the people and communities we serve,” says AMH president Dave Braasch.

Other providers who were honored at the event include:

Dr. Rafael De la Cruz -- Clinical Physician Award

Dr. Paul Eckerle -- Emerging Leader Award

Dr. David Harmon -- Patient Service Excellence Award

Dr. John Hoelscher -- High Impact Teammate Award

Julie Jackson and Lisa James -- Non-Physician Provider Clinical Excellence Awards

